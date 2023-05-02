THOMASVILLE – A Thomasville man convicted of multiple child sex offenses involving young boys is not entitled to a new trial, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

Anthony Wayne Sando, 60, was convicted in November 2021 of two counts of statutory rape, three counts of first-degree sexual offense with a child and six counts of indecent liberties with a child and was sentenced to a minimum of 49 years in prison, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

