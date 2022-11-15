HIGH POINT – A High Point man convicted of murder in a 2017 shooting is not entitled to a new trial, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

Timothy Gerard Walker, 29, was convicted in August 2021 of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was accused of shooting Marcus Boyce, 31, six times in a friend’s house in the 400 block of N. Centennial St. on April 9, 2017, after an argument.

Trending Videos