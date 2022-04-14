HIGH POINT — A local developer says growth in High Point’s downtown area is a prime factor in their plans for an apartment complex that would serve seniors.
Wynnefield Properties has applied to rezone 2.1 acres bounded by Sunset Drive, Carrick Street and W. Ray Avenue to support a 52-unit community called Market Square near the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center campus.
The apartments would be classified as affordable housing and would be rented to tenants who are 55 and older, under the financing plan being pursued by the developer.
“We identified this general area a few years ago and put together an assemblage we think will be a good fit,” said Davis Ray, development analyst for Wynnefield Properties. “We’re cognizant of the movement downtown, with the ballpark and the commercial and retail growth going on. Now you’re seeing higher end luxury apartment types of projects on Main Street too, so that area is very attractive.”
The developer is seeking to rezone the site from a residential single-family district to a multifamily classification that would allow up to 26 units per acre.
The property abuts two medical office and commercial buildings immediately to the east along N. Lindsay Street.
Ray said the apartment complex is being designed to serve as a transition between the office and commercial areas along the Lindsay corridor and the residential neighborhoods to the west.
It would be built on a site that includes several single-family houses, some of which are vacant, that would be either moved or demolished prior to construction.
The only access would be in the 300 block of Sunset Drive and the concept is to develop a three-story building on the back of the site that would front on portions of W. Ray Avenue and Carrick Street.
Ray said the development team tried to incorporate three additional houses on Carrick Street into the site plan, but the property owners had no interest in selling.
“It’s a tighter site, but we’ve worked closely with the city and we’re confident in the design,” he said.
The proposal for Market Square is comparable to a separate affordable senior apartment project that Wynnefield Properties is planning on Skeet Club Road.
Ray said the developer is seeking low-income housing tax credits to finance both projects, which would be reserved for tenants who earn up to 80% of the area median income.
The general monthly rent ranges would be roughly $300 to $400 for a one-bedroom apartment to about $1,000 to $1,100 for a two-bedroom unit.
He said the concept for both is similar to Admiral Pointe, a senior apartment complex Wynnefield Properties developed off Samet Drive.
Both projects will be seeking zoning approvals at the April 26 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
Tax-credit awards will be announced in August.
Ray said if the projects aren’t approved this year for tax credits, they would have to reapply in another year or find another funding source before going forward.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
