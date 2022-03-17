HIGH POINT — A Triad developer has filed a zoning application to support a mix of apartments and single-family detached housing on a north High Point site.
Leoterra Development is seeking to rezone about 74 acres at Old Mill and Skeet Club roads from residential single-family to two multifamily districts.
The total number of units would be slightly more than 400 under a preliminary site concept plan, according to Tom Terrell, an attorney representing the developer.
The plan shows 16 apartment buildings on the western portion of the site near the intersection of the two roads. The zoning change being requested would allow up to 16 units per acre on this section.
The buildings along Old Mill Road would not exceed two stories in height, according to one of the conditions that the developer is offering.
The eastern part of the property comprises single-family lots on the concept plan and would be rezoned to allow up to five units per acre, according to the developer’s application.
The site, which is mostly undeveloped and owned by a Dowdy family partnership, abuts Interstate 74, and the proposed new housing would aim to serve buyers who use the highway network to commute to jobs, Terrell said.
This is the second new housing community in the immediate area planned by Leoterra Development, which is based in Kernersville.
The city in November 2021 annexed and rezoned, at the developer’s request, 72 acres off Skeet Club Road and Joyce Circle to support a 534-unit townhome project.
Also on the I-74 corridor just east of High Point, Leoterra Development last month purchased 74 acres at Cox Avenue and Jackson Lake Road that it got annexed and rezoned by the city last fall to support around 400 townhomes and detached single-family homes.
