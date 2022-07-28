TRIAD – A drugmaker based in Israel has agreed to pay up to $4.25 billion over 13 years to settle lawsuits by states, including North Carolina, and local governments that claimed the company contributed to the U.S. opioid addiction epidemic.
The deal in principle with Teva would rank among the larger ones so far stemming from an addiction epidemic that has been linked to more than 500,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. over the last two decades.
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein, one of the chief negotiators, said in a prepared statement that the settlement will help address the crisis.
“Every week I meet people whose lives have been torn apart by the opioid epidemic,” Stein said. “Far too many families and friends have experienced painful loss to overdose. But I also meet inspiring people who are living happy lives in recovery — and this agreement will help thousands more North Carolinians get the treatment and support they need to free themselves of addiction.”
It was not yet clear how much North Carolina will receive from the settlement.
Teva makes Actiq and Fentora, which are for cancer pain and contain the exceptionally potent drug fentanyl, and a number of generic opioids, including oxycodone.
The lawsuits said that Teva downplayed the addiction risks of those drugs and encouraged doctors to continue to increase the doses they prescribed. They also said Teva and its distributor, Anda, failed to comply with requirements on monitoring and reporting suspicious orders.
While details of the settlement remain the subject of ongoing negotiations, Teva disclosed the key financial terms in its earnings announcement Wednesday.
As part of the settlement, Teva will provide up to $1.2 billion in generic naloxone, a drug that counteracts the effects of an overdose, although individual states could choose instead to take a smaller amount of cash.
For the deal to be made final, it needs approval from the state and local governments and tribes that filed the lawsuits.
There have been more than $40 billion worth of proposed and completed settlements over opioid claims in recent years, according to an Associated Press tally.
Among the largest, drugmaker Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $5 billion, and the three national drug distribution firms — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — agreed to a total of $21 billion.
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is trying to persuade a court to let it move ahead with a deal that could include up to $6 billion in cash from members of the Sackler family who own the company.
State officials said last summer that North Carolina was set to receive $850 million from those three settlements.
