TRIAD – A drugmaker based in Israel has agreed to pay up to $4.25 billion over 13 years to settle lawsuits by states, including North Carolina, and local governments that claimed the company contributed to the U.S. opioid addiction epidemic.

The deal in principle with Teva would rank among the larger ones so far stemming from an addiction epidemic that has been linked to more than 500,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. over the last two decades.

