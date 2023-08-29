TRIAD — A western North Carolina-based furniture manufacturer announced this past weekend that it will cease operations, becoming the third major home furnishings producer with state ties to go under in less than a year — and the second in less than one month.

The ownership of the high-end furniture company Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams informed its 533 North Carolina employees of the closure on Saturday. In the message sent by email, the Taylorsville-based employer said that it “has recently and unexpectedly learned that we are unable to secure critical financing to continue business operations.”

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul