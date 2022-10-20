TRIAD — The top executive of another leading manufacturer of airline engines says his company has no interest in building engines for supersonic airliners.

The news further limits the options facing Boom Supersonic, a Colorado-based startup that announced plans in January to build a plant at Piedmont Triad International Airport to make supersonic passenger jets, after Rolls-Royce announced in early September that it was no longer working to develop an engine for the company.

