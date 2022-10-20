TRIAD — The top executive of another leading manufacturer of airline engines says his company has no interest in building engines for supersonic airliners.
The news further limits the options facing Boom Supersonic, a Colorado-based startup that announced plans in January to build a plant at Piedmont Triad International Airport to make supersonic passenger jets, after Rolls-Royce announced in early September that it was no longer working to develop an engine for the company.
The aviation news site Flightglobal reports that Gael Meheust, CEO of CFM International, said at an aviation conference in Beunos Aires on Sunday that the supersonic engine market “targets a very small potential niche” that doesn’t warrant diverting investment from his company’s focus.
CFM is the world’s leading supplier of jet engines for single-aisle aircraft and aims to develop an engine that can cut fuel costs and carbon by at least 20%.
“We are focusing on developing an engine that will be a step-change in emissions and fuel performance,” he said.
Last month FlightGlobal reported that representatives of GE Aviation, Honeywell and Safran Aircraft Engines said they were not interested in the supersonic engine project that a fourth engine maker, Pratt & Whitney, said only that supersonic engines were not part of the company’s overall business strategy.
An aerospace analyst told FlightGlobal that few engine manufacturers would have the capability to take on the project, but Boom Supersonic has said that Overture remains on track and that the company will announce a new engine partner soon.
