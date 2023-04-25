An aerospace business will invest $50 million to establish a maintenance and engineering facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Tuesday.
Marshall USA LLC, a subsidiary of the United Kingdom’s largest privately owned aerospace and defense business, expects to create 243 jobs with an annual payroll.
Wages will vary depending on position, with the community seeing more than $18 million.
Marshall Group CEO Kathy Jenkins indicated in a press release that the new facility will work on military C-130 cargo planes.
“We are excited to put over 55 years of C-130 experience to work in providing an unmatched standard of in-country support for existing and new US-based partners and customers,” she said.
Marshall Aerospace’s project will be facilitated in part by a state Job Development Investment Grant approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee on Tuesday. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues and the company’s investment, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $2.4 million, spread over 12 years, a state press release said. State payments occur only after verification has job creation and investment targets.
Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $1.9 billion, the press release said.
