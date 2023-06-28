HIGH POINT — A salad and charcuterie restaurant will open later this year at the Stock and Grain Assembly food hall in High Point at 275 N. Elm St.
Embracing the growing trend of health-conscious dining, Harvest Boards & Bowls will provide nourishing options for individuals seeking a healthy lifestyle, according to a press release from Elizabeth Yocum, community and events manager of Stock and Grain. It is expected to open in the fall.
The restaurant will source local ingredients and sustainable products and support the community, owner Kim Juda said.
“Our mission at Harvest is to provide nourishing salad bowls and charcuterie boards made from thoughtfully sourced ingredients,” Juda said. “We wanted to create a concept where people can enjoy wholesome food options.”
Juda has 20 years of executive leadership experience in the food industry coupled with a background in nutrition and food service, said Ericka Edwards, general manager of Stock and Grain.
“Harvest Boards & Bowls is a concept designed specifically with the intent to complement our current food and beverage offerings in the food hall,” Edwards said.
In addition to dining in the food hall, customers will be able to order online for delivery or take-out. The restaurant will also offer catering services for private events, corporate gatherings and special occasions.
With the addition of Harvest Boards & Bowls, only one stall remains available for lease in the food hall. The other food providers are Bevelry and Cahoots bars, Biscuits, Brisket and Beer, Damn Good Burgers and Dogs, Miss Johnnie Mae’s Kitchen, Message Coffee, PiesOn Pizza Co., Pops Mini Doughnut Shop and Yumi Sushi.
