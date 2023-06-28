HIGH POINT — A salad and charcuterie restaurant will open later this year at the Stock and Grain Assembly food hall in High Point at 275 N. Elm St.

Embracing the growing trend of health-conscious dining, Harvest Boards & Bowls will provide nourishing options for individuals seeking a healthy lifestyle, according to a press release from Elizabeth Yocum, community and events manager of Stock and Grain. It is expected to open in the fall.