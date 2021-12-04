HIGH POINT — Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center will again light up the holidays this year in honor of patients and families impacted by cancer.
The High Point Regional Health Foundation will host the 33rd annual LoveLine Tree-Lighting Celebration of Life 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The drive-thru event is free and open to the public.
Guests will be guided by hospital personnel along a route decorated by lighted trees and luminaries in honor and memory of loved ones. There also will be musical entertainment, and hospital staff will offer hot chocolate and prepackaged goodies.
LoveLine, which is tied to the hospital’s Hayworth Cancer Center, is a program that helps cancer patients and their families with non-medical expenses during treatment. Money is raised through paid sponsorships of trees and luminaries. Through sponsors and individual and corporate donations, LoveLine raised more than $45,000 in 2020.
“We work with patients to identify barriers to care such as need for transportation, groceries, medication or paying utility bills to help lower their stress and anxiety,” said
Oncology Service Line Director Jodi Dixon. “I am always proud to say 100% of the LoveLine funds raised go to our patients in need.”
Staff and volunteers will be following safety measures, including the wearing of masks.
Guests are encouraged to remain in their vehicles and to wear masks when engaging with staff and volunteers.
The event changed to a drive-thru event last year in response to the pandemic, but hospital officials say the outpouring of support has remained generous.
To make a contribution to the LoveLine Fund, visit HighPoint RegionalHealthFoundation.com.
