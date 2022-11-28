The 13th annual Stick it to Hunger Charity Lacrosse Classic will be held on the weekend of December 3-4 at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, 788 Beeson Road in Kernersville. Adult men will play on Saturday, and high school boys will play on Sunday. More than 20 teams and close to 500 players are expected to participate.
The annual event receives donations of non-perishable food from each participant and donates all net revenues to local charities. The Salvation Army help distribute donated food.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.