KERNERSVILLE — The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation will host its annual Piedmont Triad Fall One Walk and T1D Day next weekend.
The theme for this year’s event is “Celebrating T1D Superpowers.”
Walk times will be 9:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Shelter 7 of Triad Park in Kernersville, with ceremonies preceding each walk.
Between the two walks, from 10 to 11 a.m. participants can play games, enjoy kids’ activities, meet T1D, or Type 1 diabetes, pharma and medical technology representatives, get their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, take part in a T-shirt parade and T1D procession, and learn about JDRF’s recent research advancements and advocacy efforts.
Attendees may walk any distance, from less than a quarter-mile to a full 5K (3.1 miles).
This year, for the first time, JDRF will arrange transportation to Triad Park for families who need it. For more information about transportation, contact Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh at 336-209-2269 or eschaffner-mosh@jdrf.org.
For more information about the walk, contact Schaffner-Mosh or visit walk.jdrf.org/triad2022.
