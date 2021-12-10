HIGH POINT — Nearly 1,000 community members gathered at High Point University on Friday for the 50th annual Community Prayer Breakfast.
The event, which helps kick off the local holiday season, was held inside the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
“We gather this morning to say this is the season to remember the Nativity story,” HPU President Nido Qubein told the crowd. “I’m so thankful you woke up this morning to join us in celebrating this Christmas season. This is the 50th prayer breakfast, and it started just as I graduated college at then High Point College.”
Qubein honored Murphy Osborne, who began the community prayer breakfast tradition 50 years ago. Back then, there were only a few people in attendance, and now it has grown to welcome thousands in the community.
Bishop Gregory Palmer, the Episcopal leader of the Ohio West Area of the United Methodist Church, shared this year’s sermon titled “Praying Our Way to Christmas.” He encouraged guests to better obey when praying by saying, Yes, God,” instead of asking for things you may not need.
“How do we say we have everything we need to take the next faithful step in our lives corporately and in community?” Palmer said. “Every now and again, we just need to pray ‘thank you.’ This fullness and enoughness of God is not just for ourselves, but for all. So when you pray this Christmas, pray for the fullness and abundance of God in our lives.”
The event also featured music provided by the HPU Chapel Choir, Genesis Gospel Choir and the North Carolina Brass Band.
“This is my second time coming to the program, and I’m excited to share this with my daughter, which this is her first time,” said Heather Gwynn, who lives just outside Greensboro. “The worship and the music and everything are all amazing.”
