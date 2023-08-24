SUMMERFIELD — Tickets for Triad Local First’s 13th annual Community Table event, the nonprofit organization’s largest fundraiser, are on sale now.
The event, “Blue Jeans, Bourbon & the Blues,” will be held Oct. 8 from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Gardens at Grey Gables in Summerfield.
This year’s event will be a throwback to the juke joints of old, with live music from the award-winning blues band Mama and the Ruckus, bourbon from the still out back, and locally made cigars. The evening will also celebrate local chefs, farmers, breweries, wineries, distilleries and all things food and drink in the Triad.
Also new this year is a featured keynote speaker, Thom Ruhe of NC Idea, a local nonprofit foundation whose vision is to help North Carolinians achieve their entrepreneurial ambition to start and grow high-potential companies.
“We’re looking forward to a truly exciting event that people won’t want to miss,” said Tracy Furman, executive director of Triad Local First, which promotes Triad-owned businesses and the local economy. “We invite the community to come out and gather for this fun evening. And it’s truly casual, so put your blue jeans and boots on and meet us down at the crossroads for a good ol’ time.”
The event will start with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, and there will be musical entertainment throughout the evening. The themed dinner will feature a handcrafted Southern menu by local chef Brian Dicey of Starmount Country Club, serving a plated dinner of locally sourced food, accompanied by curated cocktails, beer and wine.
There will also be awards presented for local community business owners, plus a silent auction fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit.
