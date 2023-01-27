HIGH POINT — Coat donations for an annual drive to help people in the winter months have reached nearly 7,000, organizers said Friday.
As of Friday, the 36th annual Give A Kid A Coat campaign reached 6,976 donated coats that have been collected and cleaned by A Cleaner World, one of the sponsors of the annual drive. The drive kicked off on Jan. 6.
In High Point, 1,669 coats were left at drop-off sites in the city. Greensboro collection sites gathered 1,412 coats and Winston-Salem and Kernersville locations saw 2,800 coats dropped off. Burlington has collected 786, and more than 300 coats were received from locations outside the Triad.
Those wishing to donate new and gently used coats can drop them off at any A Cleaner World location. A Cleaner World will clean and repair all donated coats and give them to The Salvation Army for distribution.
Families in need of coats should check with their local Salvation Army office for distribution information or visit https://bit.ly/3kERLfI. To donate money for the Salvation Army to buy coats go to https://bit.ly/3wFzscY.
Other sponsors of the annual drive include WGHP/Fox8, radio stations 1075 KZL-FM and Rock 92 WKRR-FM, and The Salvation Army.
For more information, call Alex Jarrell at 336-841-4188.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.