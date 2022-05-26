HIGH POINT — The annual student essay contest sponsored by the Friends of John Coltrane Inc. is open and accepting entries.
The contest offers middle and high school student musicians from across North Carolina an opportunity to win a brand-new instrument by writing an essay about the importance of music in their lives. As an alternative, students can tell their story via video.
The Friends of John Coltrane is the nonprofit organization that produces the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival. Each year, winners are presented with their prize instruments on stage during the festival and receive words of advice and encouragement from one of the world-renowned jazz artists who is there to perform. To date, more than 100 instruments have been awarded to aspiring student musicians at a retail value of more than $160,000.
In a 150- to 250-word written essay, entrants should explain what music means in their lives, which instrument they would like to win, and how a new instrument would help them achieve their goals. Video entries also will be accepted. The submission deadline is July 16. All entries must be submitted on the festival website under “Student Contest'' at coltranejazzfest.com.
Only students enrolled in a North Carolina middle or high school are eligible to participate.
Contest winners will be presented with their new instruments on stage during the 11th Annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival Sept. 3-4 at Oak Hollow Festival Park.
