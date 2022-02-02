TRIAD – The 2022 Give A Kid A Coat campaign has received 11,185 coats through the third week of its 35th annual campaign.
There is still time to donate a coat to keep a child or an adult warm this winter before this year’s campaign ends on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Drop off any coat that doesn’t fit or you no longer wear at the nearest A Cleaner World location, where they will clean and repair the coats before distribution by the local Salvation Army.
Families in need of coats can visit the website at acleanerworld.com to check on distribution times and locations.
The Salvation Army website at give.salvationarmycarolinas.org also accepts monetary donations to buy new coats in much-needed sizes and to help offset Salvation Army expenses associated with distribution.
