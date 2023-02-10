HIGH POINT — Residents have the chance to do their part in keeping the city free of litter as part of an annual campaign that kicked off Feb. 6.
The city of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful are hosting the sixth annual Winter Wipeout litter cleanup, which focuses on litter cleanup of city roads and intersections.
The campaign runs through March 5.
Keep High Point Beautiful has compiled a list of litter hotspots from information provided by the community at www.highpointnc.gov/khpb, which also includes a registration form. Groups also can submit their own litter hotspot to clean or select an area using the Litter Hotspots map linked within the online registration form.
Keep High Point Beautiful will provide trash and recycling bags, gloves, safety vests and grabbers/reachers to participating groups. Any of the listed areas can be cleaned up when it works best for the participating groups’ schedules.
The winter months are an ideal time for litter cleanup, according to Keep High Point Beautiful. Trash that has been hidden by vegetation becomes visible as trees, vines and flowers lay dormant.
