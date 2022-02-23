HIGH POINT — Dancers are preparing to show their moves and kick off the 12th annual Dancing with the High Point Stars on Saturday at the High Point Country Club.
Ten community leaders were paired with professional dancers and are practicing to perform together for the event, which is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Communities in Schools of High Point.
As a nationally accredited dropout prevention program, CIS has a more-than-30-year history of addressing risk factors that can lead to students dropping out of school. The effectiveness of CIS is demonstrated each year as it graduates 99-100% of its students, who all are at high-risk for dropout.
One of last year’s dance participants contacted small business owner Tracey Smith, a doctor of chiropractic, to ask if she would participate this year. The mother of three was quick to sign on and add dance practices to her busy schedule.
“I think it’s an incredibly important cause,” Smith said. “Children having opportunities to have education and programs that allow them the ability to graduate, to learn life skills and just be successful for the future is so important to a healthy society and for the health of our children as well.”
Morgan was inspired to participate as a tribute to the late Gina Jacobs, a friend who was actively involved with CIS in helping students at Oak Hill Elementary School. The CIS “Gina Jacobs Above & Beyond” volunteer award goes to an individual or group at each school that has gone above and beyond the typical duties of their volunteer role. The Feb. 26 event coincides with the 10th anniversary of Jacobs’ death in a bicycle accident.
“She pretty much single-handedly turned that school around by getting people to volunteer, raise money and show support,” Morgan said.
Debbie Lumpkins, who is best known as executive director of the High Point Arts Council and Centennial Station Arts Center, dusted off her dance shoes when asked to participate.
“It has been over 20 years since I have performed in front of an audience, but I said yes to participating in this year’s Dancing with the High Point Stars because I believe in Communities in Schools’ mission,” Lumpkins said.
The 10 High Point dancing stars will compete for various awards, including best performance. Judges will be Terri Walker, Sarah Stevenson and Sasha Tsyhankov of Fred Astaire Dance Studio Greensboro. Emcees will be the Rev. Frank Thomas, pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, and Carol Andrews, a TV personality, author, speaker and executive coach. In addition to the 10 High Point stars’ performances, former top fundraiser Mary Bogest will be opening the second half by dancing with her Fred Astaire partners Alosha Anatoliy and Gregory Mishura.
Organizers will offer a livestream of the event so anyone who doesn’t have tickets or can’t attend can go online to watch and text a donation on behalf of their favorite dancer. The livestreaming link will be provided on the CIS website.
CIS of High Point, Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Greensboro and High Point Country Club have safety measures in place and will comply with recommended COVID-19 guidelines to keep the dancers, program participants and attendees safe.
Attendance is limited to 500. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and performances will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $75 and can be bought on the event’s website or by calling 336-883-6434.
This year’s participants include:
• Jenna Beane, area retail manager for First Bank and operator of a home renovation company with her husband, Brian. An Archdale resident, she’s active with the local United Way and Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce.
• Kirsten Bertschi, owner of High Point Speech Therapy, a pediatric clinic serving children as young as 15 months through high school age. Married to High Point native Tony Bertschi, Kirsten is dancing in memory of her late father-in-law Owen Bertschi, an avid community supporter before his death a few months ago.
• Debbie Lumpkins, executive director of the High Point Arts Council. A former chamber of commerce Businesswoman of the Year, she’s active with the Rotary Club of High Point and served on the boards of Arts North Carolina, the Kiwanis Club of High Point and the Town & Gown Committee for High Point University.
• Britt Moore, an at-large High Point city councilman and partner in Omega Concepts Inc., a locally based property management firm.
• Marshall Morgan, an area real estate broker. A native of High Point, he is active with First United Methodist Church, Rotary Club of High Point and the YMCA Y’s Men’s Club.
• Bryan Norris, a local civic leader who is active with the Rotary Club and has helped raise money to benefit several local youth organizations, including CIS.
• Amy Everett Smith, biofeedback therapist at the Biofeedback Center in High Point and Integrative Therapies in Greensboro. Her husband, David, was a contestant in the event in 2020. Both, along with their two grown children, also are involved with the family construction business Smith and Jennings Inc.
• Tracey Smith, a practicing chiropractor in High Point for 12 years and active volunteer with youth through her church.
• Kent Thompson, chief financial officer for Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin who formerly worked with High Point Regional Health System. Thompson serves on the board of the Community Clinic of High Point as treasurer.
• Janell Tofanelli, a cancer survivor who, after working more than 20 years in managed health care, began her second career as a biblical counselor in 2003.
