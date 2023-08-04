GREENSBORO — Guilford County and surrounding area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the local Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, scheduled for Oct. 7 at First National Bank Field in Greensboro.
The event, hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter, will begin with check-in at 9 a.m., then an opening ceremony at 10 a.m., and the start of the walk at 10:30 a.m.
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
To register as a participant or team captain, or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer, visit act.alz.org/guilford or call 800-272-3900.
