GREENSBORO — Guilford County and surrounding area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the local Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, scheduled for Oct. 7 at First National Bank Field in Greensboro.

The event, hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter, will begin with check-in at 9 a.m., then an opening ceremony at 10 a.m., and the start of the walk at 10:30 a.m.