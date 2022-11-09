HPTNWS-11-10-22 JAKE.jpg

Army Spc. Jacob "Jake" Carroll was killed in action on Nov. 13, 2010, while deployed in Afghanistan. The annual Jacob Carroll Memorial 5K, taking place this Saturday, is held in his memory.

TRINITY — An annual event that honors the memory of one soldier, while raising money to support others, returns to the Triad this weekend.

The sixth annual Jacob Carroll Memorial 5K, held in memory of Army Spc. Jacob C. “Jake” Carroll, will take place Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m., at Linbrook Heritage Estate, 5297 Snyder Country Road, Trinity.

