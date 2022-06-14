HIGH POINT — A developer is seeking to convert a vacant tract on the eastern edge of High Point into 90 new homes, according to an annexation petition filed with the city.
The Wilma Saferight heirs and Apple REI Fund LLC, which are the owners of five parcels totaling 37.3 acres at 5306 and 5308 Harvey Road, have requested a voluntary annexation that’s scheduled to be considered by the City Council July 18.
Eastwood Homes is planning to develop 90 lots for single-family detached homes on the site that would be priced for sale between $330,000 and $380,000 each, according to the petition.
The developer does not need a rezoning to accommodate their plans, because the site is already zoned for up to five residential units per acre, said High Point Senior Planner Herb Shannon.
The site is within High Point’s extraterritorial jurisdiction and abuts the current city limits to the north and west, he said.
The city has water and sewer utilities in the area that would be extended to serve the site if the project goes forward.
No detailed development plans for the site have been submitted to the city yet.
Shannon said his understanding is that the applicant is looking to connect the proposed subdivision with an adjoining neighborhood next to Broadstone Village Apartments.
The plan would be to extend Shorewell Drive, which is a stub street in the existing neighborhood, through the new development site to Harvey Road, Shannon said.
