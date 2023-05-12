HPTNWS-05-12-23 FIRE.jpg

High Point Fire Department firefighters battle a blaze early Wednesday morning at a construction debris landfill on Riverdale Drive.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — About 30 animals — a mix of chickens and goats — died in a fire at a makeshift barn on Tuesday, one of two large outdoor fires this week.

No people were injured in either fire.

