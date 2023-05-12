HIGH POINT — About 30 animals — a mix of chickens and goats — died in a fire at a makeshift barn on Tuesday, one of two large outdoor fires this week.
No people were injured in either fire.
The fire at the barn happened about 5 p.m. Tuesday on Elon Place off Kivett Drive outside the southern border of the city, where a man was burning brush and stumps on his property, Deputy Fire Chief Brian Evans of the High Point Fire Department, which assisted the Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department.
“The barn was fully involved” when firefighters arrived, Evans said. Firefighters brought the blaze under control in less than 10 minutes.
“I’m pretty sure it’s going to be ruled an accidental fire,” he said.
Early Wednesday, a fire at a construction debris landfill on Riverdale Drive just inside the city limit on the southern side of High Point had spread to cover an area about 200 feet long and 200 feet wide when it was reported about 4 a.m. by an employee of a private waste company, Evans said. Firefighters needed 45 minutes to bring the blaze under control.
The fire appeared to be an accident, he said.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
