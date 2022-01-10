HIGH POINT
Guilford County Animal Services is offering an adoption fee special in memory of the late actress Betty White, an animal advocate who died Dec. 31, barely more than two weeks before what would have been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.
The actress, who was known for her iconic roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls,” said her parents were animal lovers who instilled in her a kinship toward all creatures from a young age. She was a lifelong animal lover who worked tirelessly to raise money for various organizations and served as a trustee of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association for nearly 40 years.
Organizers at Guilford County Animal Services had planned for the adoption fee special to start on White’s birthday but opened it more than a week early because they were inspired by interest shown across social media platforms, said Stephen Carlson, community engagement manager.
Adoption fees, normally $50 to $75, have been reduced to $17 through Jan. 23.
“When we do the Empty the Shelter or the Name Your Own Price (reduced fee) programs a couple of times a year, we’re able to place a lot of animals and it captures everyone’s attention,” Carlson said. “It gets everyone talking. The word is getting out and that’s what helps us place these animals.”
The Guilford County Animal Resource Center at 980 Guilford College Road is open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with no appointment needed and Saturday and Sunday by appointment only. To learn more about adoptions or set up an appointment, visit petadoption.guilfordcountync.gov. All adoptable animals can be viewed online at guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services
The adoption fee reduction coincides with a nationwide social media campaign, the Betty White Challenge, encouraging monetary donations to animal shelters and rescue groups in White’s memory. To find out more about donating to the Guilford County animal shelter, visit donate.guilfordcountync.gov.
Davidson County Animal Alliance set up a Facebook post last week after it began receiving donations as part of the challenge, said Mindy Faircloth, vice president of the Davidson County Animal Alliance.
“The first one was just a donation that said ‘in honor and memory of Betty White,’ ” Faircloth said. “A few days later we got another one. Of course, we welcome year-round donations because we work entirely on donations. We’ll take whatever we can because we get no government assistance.”
Donations to DCAA can be made via PayPal to dcanimalalliance@gmail.com, sent by mail to P.O. Box 183, Thomasville N.C. 27360, or made online at https://www.dcanimalalliance.org/donate.
Other local donors are choosing to give to the nonprofit Susie’s Hope, a High Point-based animal rescue group named for a pit bull-German Shepherd mix puppy that was abused and set on fire by her enraged owner after licking a newborn baby’s face in August 2009. White served as a judge for Hero Dog Awards in 2014 that Susie won. Donations can be made online at https://www.susieshope.com/our-mission.
