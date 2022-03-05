GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center’s surgery facility will be named in honor of Susie, a pit bull/shepherd mix whose abuse 12 years ago raised awareness and sparked the state to toughen its animal cruelty laws.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to approve a resolution naming the shelter’s surgery facility “Susie’s Medical Surgery Ward.” A formal dedication will be held later, Chairman Skip Alston said.
Before reading the resolution, Commissioner Justin Conrad described Donna Smith Lawrence, the woman who adopted Susie after she was found burned and beaten and left for dead, and supporters who worked to get the law passed, as champions.
“It’s a privilege to honor a four-legged friend, who really has had an impact nationwide, and the things that she has done through tragedy,” Conrad said.
Susie was only 8 weeks old when the enraged boyfriend of her former owner broke her jaw and set her on fire after the puppy licked an infant’s face in August 2009. Her abuser received six to eight months in prison on a charge of burning personal property and probation on the animal cruelty charge.
The N.C. General Assembly voted unanimously to approve Susie’s Law, which then-Gov. Beverly Perdue signed into law Dec. 1, 2010, to reclassify malicious abuse, torture or killing an animal as a felony that allows for a jail sentence of up to eight months.
After adopting the dog, Lawrence started the nonprofit Susie’s Hope to raise awareness about animal cruelty and to help rescue and foster unwanted, neglected and abused animals.
After recovering from her wounds, Susie became a therapy dog and has regularly visited schools, churches and hospitals to warn of the danger of animal abuse and promote kindness and respect.
Lawrence recently announced the now 12-year-old dog has bone cancer in her spine and will receive the first of five rounds of radiation beginning next week.
“Our Susie is truly a hero,” Lawrence said. “She has met and inspired many people in her lifetime. She speaks a powerful message of love, hope and forgiveness.”
