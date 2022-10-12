GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County Animal Services is extending pet-adoption hours and launching a new foster home program to help address the number of strays and surrendered pets pouring into the Guilford County Animal Resource Center.
Both are measures aimed at preventing euthanasia of animals due to space constraints at the shelter, said Jorge Ortega, Guilford County Animal Services director.
“We need our community to step forward to help support the overwhelming number of pets flowing into our resource center every day,” he said. “We cannot adopt our animals out fast enough, and that forces us to make very difficult choices about the lives of the animals in our care. Our hope is that by offering a 72-hour foster program as well as extending our hours for pet adoptions, our community will join us in offering life-saving care to these pets.”
The Stray to Foster program will seek people who will foster stray and surrendered shelter pets for 72 hours. Participants also will be advocates for the animals during the three-day period, posting pictures and information on lost pet websites and social media.
Stray to Foster participants will be provided with crates, food, blankets, and bowls for the animals. Those interested in becoming a Stray to Foster family should contact the shelter at 336-641-3400.
Guilford County Animal Services is adding more and extending hours for adoptions, adding Mondays from noon-4 p.m. extending hours on Saturdays from 1-6 p.m. With these changes, the center will be open six days a week — Wednesday through Monday, with Tuesday as the only day that the shelter is closed for adoptions.
