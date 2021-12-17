HIGH POINT — High Point’s infamous llama on the lam has been captured — er, recaptured — and placed in a maximum-security stall to prevent him from making any more Houdini-like escapes.
The wayward llama, which was first spotted roaming High Point’s Emerywood neighborhood more than seven weeks ago — when it was initially captured, but then escaped — was finally nabbed again Friday morning in a Stokesdale family’s goat pasture.
“We caught the llama again,” said Lauren Riehle, executive director of Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network in Stokesdale, the facility the llama escaped from seven weeks ago. “There were five of us working together, and we kind of used the natural surroundings there to encircle him. We were able to grab his halter and put a lead rope on him. It took all of about 10 minutes, and it was very uneventful.”
After a veterinary checkup, the llama was housed in a newly upfitted stall at Red Dog Farm, where Riehle hopes to get him acclimated so he won’t be so eager to escape again.
The young male llama first made headlines in late October, when he spent several days wandering from yard to yard in Emerywood, grazing on grass and ignoring the gawking homeowners. Animal control officers captured him on Oct. 28 and he was taken to Red Dog Farm, but he escaped soon afterward, apparently jumping over a pasture fence and perimeter fencing to regain his freedom.
“Llamas are sort of the cats of the farm world,” Riehle said. “Anyone who has a cat knows they can be very aloof — they like to do things on their own terms — and llamas are like that, too.”
After his escape from Red Dog Farm, the llama was spotted several times by Stokesdale-area residents, but he proved too elusive for Riehle and her llama-catching crew.
“Those previous times, he was always in wide open spaces, and llamas can run about 35 mph,” she said. “I can do a lot of things, but running 35 mph is not one of them. So he would see us coming, and his instincts would kick in. He wasn’t ready for the party to be over with, so he’d take off. He evaded us every time.”
Until Friday morning, when Riehle said “all the right pieces fell into place for us to catch him.”
In fact, by sheer coincidence, Riehle even happened to be wearing the appropriate apparel for the capture — a Christmas sweater with a caricature of a llama on it.
“How ironic for me to be wearing that today, of all days,” she said. “It’s my lucky llama sweater.”
Hopefully, it’ll be lucky for the llama, too, which will be available for adoption after he gets a little more acclimated to farm living.
“He just needs to get used to being handled and interacting with people a little bit more,” Riehle said.
“He’s been living his best life on his own terms, and we need him to realize farm life and humans aren’t so bad, because we don’t want escaping to be something that continues to happen. We hope this is his last unaccompanied adventure.”
