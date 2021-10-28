HIGH POINT — You’ve heard of “The Happy Wanderer” — now meet the Jolly Llama.
For most of this week, a stray llama has been roaming the Emerywood neighborhood, contentedly grazing on grass and wandering from yard to yard, seemingly unfazed by the residents gawking at him and taking his picture.
Or by the animal control officers trying to wrangle him.
That finally happened Thursday morning, when High Point animal control officers teamed with an animal rescue expert from Winston-Salem to capture the young male llama in a small field on Country Club Drive near Gatehouse Road.
“We basically surrounded him and kind of walked him up the hill, and we threw a lead around his neck,” said John Deal, a wildlife damage control agent with Animal Capture & Exclusion Services of Winston-Salem. “He’s pretty relaxed now. He kind of bucked me off of him a couple times, but he didn’t give us too much trouble.”
Deal and Emerywood residents say the tan and brown llama was first spotted in the neighborhood on Sunday.
“I got a call about 2 a.m. Sunday from somebody that left a message, and they said, ‘There’s a llama in my front yard,’” Deal recalled. “I laughed and was like, ‘Yeah, what have you been drinking?’ But then I started getting periodic reports saying, ‘He’s over there,’ or, ‘Now he’s over here.’”
The wayward llama quickly became the talk of the neighborhood. A few residents posted photos on the Emerywood Facebook page, reporting his latest whereabouts. At one point, the llama bounded over a low wrought-iron fence in a backyard, looking as if he might dive into the family’s swimming pool, but he thought better of it and jumped back over the fence. Animal control officers nearly captured the llama Wednesday afternoon, but the crafty critter eluded them.
“This has been our excitement for the week,” said Angela Wagner, who lives on Country Club Drive just across the street from where the llama was eventually caught. “It slept behind our houses last night, and several of us came out here in our pajamas this morning. We were trying to watch it until animal control got here, because we were afraid it would run off again.”
Wagner’s neighbor, Robin Thompson, fed the llama an apple Thursday morning before he was captured.
“He didn’t seem skittish at all,” she said. “I rolled it to him (from about 20 feet away), and he just picked it up and ate it. It’s like he’s used to being around people.”
Deal agreed with that assessment, but after making a few phone calls — to law enforcement agencies, agricultural extension agents and even a couple of llama owners — he still couldn’t account for where the llama came from and how it ended up in Emerywood.
After his capture, the llama rested peacefully in the shade, being comforted by Deal and High Point animal control officer Lori Owens, until a trailer arrived from Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network in Stokesdale. It took five people to coax — drag, actually — the frightened animal onto the trailer as a dozen or so neighbors watched, then applauded as the trailer door was shut.
According to Lauren Riehle, executive director of Red Dog Farms, the llama will be cared for at a foster farm until the owner claims him or animal control deems him available for adoption.
The nonprofit rescue organization fosters and rehomes animals of all shapes and sizes — “everything from horses to hamsters,” Riehle said — but the trip to Emerywood was unique.
“We’ve had calls for horses and donkeys and mules,” Riehle said, “but this is a first for llamas.”
