HIGH POINT — Local families in need of Christmas assistance may apply for The Salvation Army of High Point’s Angel Tree program this week.
The parents or legal guardians of children 12 years old and younger, living in the following zip codes: 27260, 27262, 27263, 27265, 27282, 27350, and 27370, are eligible to apply through Friday, 8:30-11:30 a.m. The Salvation Army is at 301 W. Green Drive.
Applicants are required to bring a picture ID of the applicant, verification of address, proof of guardianship or custody, birth certificate or current Medicaid card for each child aged 12 and under, verification of all expenses, proof of income and benefits, and valid documentation of unemployment, employment layoff or reduced hours.
Those applying also will be asked to provide each child’s clothing and shoe size, as well as a short list of needs and gift wishes.
This year, Angel Tree distribution will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15. For more information call 336-881-5400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.