HIGH POINT — Local families in need of Christmas assistance may apply for The Salvation Army of High Point’s Angel Tree program this week.

The parents or legal guardians of children 12 years old and younger, living in the following zip codes: 27260, 27262, 27263, 27265, 27282, 27350, and 27370, are eligible to apply through Friday, 8:30-11:30 a.m. The Salvation Army is at 301 W. Green Drive.

