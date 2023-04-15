HIGH POINT — The first contender for the Ward 5 City Council seat in this year’s municipal election has thrown his hat in the ring.
Tim Andrew said Friday that after serving his community at the neighborhood level and on a city advisory board, he wants to serve on council to help the city navigate issues around growth and other matters.
“I’ve lived in Ward 5 since we moved here in 2005. The city’s gone through tremendous growth,” he said. “Everybody wants to move to North Carolina, so we obviously need more housing, but there’s been a (scarcity) of affordable housing. These are the kinds of things I’m thinking of and looking forward to working with the City Council, trying to find the best balance for our citizens.”
A retired Marine Corps officer with 26 years on active duty, Andrew works as a project manager for General Dynamics Mission Systems, one of the largest defense contractors in the U.S.
He’ll be seeking the seat currently held by two-term Councilman Victor Jones, who is running for mayor this year.
Jones, a fellow Marine Corps veteran, said he’s gotten to know Andrew well working together on issues related to veterans’ care, and that he is endorsing his run for council.
“I have a lot of respect for him and I believe he will give the residents of Ward 5 the same level of service,” he said.
Candidate filing for council races, which are nonpartisan, opens July 7. Primaries will be held Oct. 10 and the general election is Nov. 7.
All eight council seats, as well as the mayor’s post, will be on the ballot for four-year terms.
Ward 5 includes much of north High Point in the Skeet Club Road area.
Last year, Andrew ran against Guilford County Board of Education incumbent representative Khem Irby in District 6, which covers north High Point and southwestern Guilford County, losing by 5 percentage points.
“My loss in the school board race was a learning experience. The desire to serve is still there,” he said.
He’s served the past two years as Jones’ appointee to the Citizens Advisory Council, which works with the city’s Community Development and Housing Department on recommendations for nonprofit grant funding and other matters.
He’s also been a regular attendee and close observer of council meetings.
A zoning case near his neighborhood a few years ago drew his interest in city affairs, when a developer was proposing three-story apartment buildings that he and other residents worried were incompatible with their community.
A compromise was reached for a scaled down project that gained approval.
“That’s what I want to do — find the balance, the middle ground,” Andrew said.
