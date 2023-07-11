HIGH POINT
An alcoholic beverage that originated thousands of years ago has found a following in downtown High Point.
Since opening a few months ago at 432 N. Wrenn St., Nomad Wine Works has been producing a lot of mead, which has been popular with customers, co-owner Aaron Sizemore said.
Known as the oldest alcoholic beverage, mead is brewed with honey and mixed with fruit in fermentation tanks in the production room of the urban micro winery.
The drink is described as a “honey wine” that’s comparable to sour beer or fruited seltzer.
“Meads are typically a little higher alcohol and syrupy sweet. What we’re doing is something a little lighter and more effervescent, more fruit-based,” Sizemore said. “It’s just introductory and opening (customers) up to what’s possible.”
He and David Armstrong, who owns The Brewer’s Kettle in High Point, converted part of a former furniture showroom into Nomad Wine Works, which in addition to mead makes red and white wines, along with hard apple cider.
It features five meads and cider offerings in its tap and tasting room, along with 10 types of red and white wines and five beers, which it doesn’t produce.
Sizemore said Nomad Wine Works is producing a lot of its mead from honey that it gets from Hawaii, with flavors such as macadamia nut, coffee blossom and mango blossom.
“The quality is exceptional,” he said.
During the month-long production process, fruit is added to the mead when it’s nearly done fermenting.
“We introduce 80 pounds of cherry or raspberry puree to it, so it gives it a certain flavowr profile,” Sizemore said.
Nomad Wine Works’ meads range from about 7 to 13% alcohol by volume.
“We’re just trying to provide a range, because there’s definitely a lot of mead drinkers that are out there,” he said.
Until now, local mead fans have had to rely on bottle shops or mail order options to obtain the drink, “and they’re willing to pay like $30 for a 12-ounce bottle,” Sizemore said.
Nomad Wine Works’ mead is priced at $8 for a 12-ounce glass, he said.
