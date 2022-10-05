HIGH POINT
When Shane Brown participated in his first international canoeing and kayaking competition Monday, taking on some of the world’s best paddlers, he had one simple goal:
Score some points. It didn’t matter how many points he scored — he just wanted to avoid a goose egg.
That may not sound very ambitious, but for Brown — a 44-year-old High Point man for whom canoeing has never been more than a hobby — the ambitious part was deciding to compete in the first place.
“These guys I’m going up against are literally the best in the world,” Brown said by phone from Columbus, Georgia, where he’s competing in the 2022 ICF Canoe Freestyle World Cup, a sanctioned event of the International Canoe Federation.
“They’ve been doing this for decades, and for some of them, this is their job. Me? I’m a husband and dad first, and a camp director second. Paddling just happens to be a hobby.”
Brown, the traditional camp director for the YMCA of High Point’s Camp Cheerio, has been paddling for about 25 years, but competing — and especially at such a high level — puts him in, well, uncharted waters.
“I’m older than most of the folks here,” he said. “I’ve been a whitewater paddler for a long time, and I just thought at 44 it might be fun to do a competition. I might not have this chance again.”
While many of the top paddlers are competing in the kayak division, Brown is competing in the less-crowded open canoe division. In that division, paddlers kneel rather than sit flat with their legs extended in front of them, and they use a single-bladed paddle rather than the double-bladed paddle used by kayakers.
Otherwise, though, the freestyle competition is similar in the two divisions. Competitors paddle into what’s known as a river feature — in this case, on the Chattahoochee River — which is essentially a stationary wave paddlers use to perform tricks such as spins, flips and turns. Each paddler gets two 45-second runs, and a panel of judges awards points for each trick, based on degree of difficulty and successful completion of the trick.
During Monday’s preliminaries, Brown scored 20 points. He finished fifth of the five paddlers in his division — the leader scored 150 points — but all he had to do was score points, any number of points, to advance to today’s finals.
“I did very well for how I wanted to do,” Brown said. “I knew I could move on to the finals if I just scored some points, so I went pretty conservative with my tricks to make sure I got some points.”
Brown is tentatively scheduled to compete at 1 p.m. in today’s finals, and he expects to be a little more daring this time.
“I’ll be less conservative, because what do I have to lose?” he said. “I’ll try to do bigger tricks that are riskier, because you get more points for those.”
Regardless of how he does today, Brown said the experience has been positive.
“I’ve had a lot of fun, and I made it to the finals,” he said. “More than anything, though, I’ve enjoyed meeting people from around the globe. I definitely want to do this again.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
