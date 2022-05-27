HIGH POINT
Jane Dagmi is a daughter of the City of Brotherly Love, but she says High Point now holds her heart.
And as the new managing director of High Point by Design, or HPxD, which was formed early last year by a group of designer-brand furnishing showrooms with the aim of making High Point a year-round destination for those in the interior design industry, Dagmi has already felt embraced by furniture, design and other business leaders as well as city officials.
“The response to High Point by Design and my hire, … I just feel very supported,” she said.
Though she just began her new job in March, Dagmi moved to High Point about three years ago to join her partner, Frank Leyon, global director of sales for Oly Studio, now one of HPxD’s flagship showrooms, and previously had various jobs related to furniture and design that brought her to High Point repeatedly since 1995.
“I know the richness that exists here,” she said. “There is no other center, no other design town like this.”
Dagmi was born and raised in Philadelphia. After graduating from Tufts University in 1985, she headed for New York City. She said the world of interior design was not on her career radar screen.
“I thought I’d go into fashion or advertising,” she said.
Dagmi held some jobs in public relations and visual merchandising, and she gained some exposure to New York’s prominence in the design world.
“Also, I lived in a tiny apartment, so it was always ‘What solution for living can I bring to this tiny apartment?’ ” she said.
“I don’t remember the light bulb that went off,” she said, but eventually she went back to school, to the Parsons School of Design, part of The New School in New York City, and completed her degree there in 1992.
She said she applied at a couple of design firms, but it was soon after a recession, and the job market was tight, so she worked a retail furniture job for a while.
In 1993 she landed a position with Country Living magazine in New York, and she held various positions there over about 13 years — until the Great Recession hit.
For the next several years she did a lot of freelance work, raised her children and worked a couple of jobs on the technology and communications side of the design industry.
In early 2018, she became the editor-in-chief of the trade industry magazine Designers Today, a position she held until her hire by HPxD. She said she had been feeling that after accomplishing a lot at the magazine, she was ready for a new challenge, and she felt called by the new position of managing director.
“As a resident of High Point, I felt I had a stake in what happens to the city,” she said. “It feels like I can be fully expressed in this role, and there’s so much potential as a start-up.”
Also, because Leyon also has a board role with HPxD, she gets to work with him, she said.
“Working with my partner means a lot because we both get to grow this baby,” she said.
She said one key to success is creating events that will bring interior designers to High Point to educate them about all the resources available here but also offer memorable experiences that create connections for them. Among the first she organized was “Textile Mania!” — a two-day series of events, including showroom tours and group discussions, cosponsored by the Alliance of Interior Designers. It was held Tuesday and Wednesday to coincide with Interwoven, the fabric industry trade show formerly known as Showtime.
Dagmi also will be creating public-facing events to build community involvement. One idea is for a “scrap and paint day” that would get the public involved in creating what would become public sculpture, she said.
The initial feedback from both the showrooms and designers has been extremely encouraging, she said, but she knows it will be a years-long process to get where everyone wants to be.
“It will take us a long time to get in the groove where designers will know they can come to High Point pretty much any time,” she said. However, “We have so much here, I don’t see how we can’t succeed.”
glucas@hpenews.com | 336-888-3543
