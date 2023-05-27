GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County’s retirees are overwhelmingly white and becoming more numerous, while the working- and school-age populations have proportionately more Black, Hispanic and Asian residents than ever, according to the 2020 Census Demographic and Housing Characteristics data released Thursday.

The increasing ethnic diversity and aging of Guilford County — like the Triad and the rest of the country — were apparent in census numbers released in 2021, but this week’s new details from the 2020 census offer a breakdown that shows how differently the various ethnicities skew by age.

Trending Videos