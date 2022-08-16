TRIAD – A second major airline has announced a deal to buy supersonic aircraft that are to be built at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
American Airlines agreed to purchase up to 60 aircraft from Boom Supersonic and paid a non-refundable deposit on the initial 20, American and Boom announced on Tuesday.
Boom Supersonic, a startup based in Denver, Colorado, is designing a plane it calls Overture that it says will be able to carry 65 to 80 passengers at up to twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial aircraft, enabling trips between Miami and London in as little as five hours.
Under the terms of the agreement, Boom must meet certain industry-standard operating, performance and safety requirements as well as American’s other customary conditions before delivery of any planes, the announcement said.
United Airlines announced last year its plans to buy 15 Overture planes and take options for another 35, also based on Boom meeting certain financial and operational targets.
In July, Boom revealed the final production design of Overture, which is slated to begin production in 2024 and carry its first passengers by 2029.
Grading and site work at the airport property where the factory is to be built began this past spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.