Representatives of the “American Pickers” television series will be in North Carolina in February, looking for hidden treasures.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series on The History Channel that explores the world of antique “picking.” The hit show follows skilled pickers as they hunt for valuable antiques.
They are always excited to find sizable, unusual collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
If you or someone you know has a large collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of a day looking through, the pickers would love to hear from you. If interested, send your name, phone number and location and a description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com, or call 646-493-2184.
The pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public — only private collections.
