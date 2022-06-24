HIGH POINT — A car collided with an ambulance downtown Thursday night, but no one was seriously hurt, police said.
The collision happened at the intersection of N. Main Street and English Road just before 8:45 p.m. The ambulance had its flashing lights and sirens on, according to the High Point Police Department.
Drivers of both vehicles complained of soreness but no serious injuries. No one in the back of the ambulance was injured, police said.
