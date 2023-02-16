GUILFORD COUNTY — The chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners is offering reassurances about the county’s fiscal position after staff released information on a possible $8 million budget gap at the board’s recent annual retreat.

Democratic Chairman Skip Alston told The High Point Enterprise that the $8 million gap projection is a worst-case scenario and isn’t likely to materialize as commissioners craft a 2023-24 fiscal year budget that needs to be in place by July 1.

Trending Videos