GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will keep the same leadership for the next year that includes a High Point connection.
At their meeting Monday, the commissioners unanimously reelected Democratic Chairman Skip Alston of Greensboro and Democratic Vice Chairwoman Carlvena Foster of High Point.
Foster will serve her third consecutive year as vice chairwoman. Following the meeting, Foster told The High Point Enterprise that she wants to continue as vice chairwoman to make sure High Point has a bigger voice.
“My involvement in the High Point community just gives me the opportunity to speak for High Point,” she said.
Foster told The Enterprise that she wants to make sure High Point receives an equitable share of county resources.
“I want to bring dollars into High Point to address the very specific needs we have in High Point that differ from Greensboro and surrounding counties,” she said.
Foster, who serves as executive director of the Carl Chavis branch of the High Point YMCA, became a commissioner eight years ago. She had no opposition on the primary or general election ballot during this year’s election season in her bid for District 1.
Prior to serving as commissioner, Foster spent six years on the Guilford County Board of Education.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will maintain a 6-3 Democratic advantage following results of the 2022 general election. The only change on the board is Republican newcomer Pat Tillman, who won the District 3 race and succeeds Republican Justin Conrad, who retired after eight years as a commissioner. District 3 covers parts of Greensboro and northwestern Guilford County.
Voters filled five of nine seats on the board in the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbents won all the races in which they ran — Foster, Democratic Commissioners Kay Cashion and Frankie Jones Jr. and Republican Commissioner Alan Perdue.
The five commissioners who won in the general election took their oaths of office during the meeting at the Old Guilford County Courthouse in downtown Greensboro. The commissioners were joined by relatives as they took the oath while placing their hand on a Bible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.