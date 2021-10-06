HIGH POINT — A Brother’s Revival will bring its “Fall Fillmore” tour to High Point this weekend with a performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave.
A Brother’s Revival, which performed in High Point in 2019, is an Allman Brothers legacy band featuring former Allman Brothers bassist David “Rook” Goldflies. A Brother’s Revival performs the Allman Brothers classics, including “Midnight Rider,” “Ramblin’ Man” and “Blue Sky.”
The band will perform the “At Fillmore East” album in its entirety during the show to celebrate the album’s 50th anniversary. The album, considered by some the best live rock album of all time, catapulted the Allman Brothers Band onto the world stage.
Goldflies has deep roots in Southern rock, having played multiple tours and recorded albums with the Allman Brothers Band and Dickey Betts and Great Southern. Rook was also the bassist on the iconic rock hit “Black Betty,” released by Ram Jam.
“ ‘At Fillmore East’ is a masterpiece that has stood the test of time,” Goldflies said. “Bringing these songs to life again is the best way I can think of to celebrate those nights at the Fillmore East.”
Joining Goldflies will be vocalist and keyboardist Mike Kach, who has toured with Dickey Betts and Great Southern for 12 years and was Betts’ choice to sing the songs initially sung by Gregg Allman.
Tickets range from $30 to $40 and can be purchased online at highpointtheatre.com or by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001.
