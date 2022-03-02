HIGH POINT – The Greater High Point Food Alliance’s Food Security Fund this week awarded more than $40,000 to be used by 11 local nonprofits.
Checks were distributed Tuesday. This is the fourth year the fund has provided money to local nonprofits working to improve food security.
The FSF Grant Committee voted to fund the 11 projects based on collaborative ideas and the sustainability of programs for year-over-year impact. The committee’s decision was presented to the alliance’s board of directors for final approval.
The following projects received $4,000 each:
• D-UP Inc. weekly nutrition classes for youth.
• Another Chance Gospel Ministry to buy equipment for cooking classes.
• The Arc of High Point Wild and Free community garden.
• A Simple Gesture to buy supplies.
• West End Ministries/High Point Public Library to support a gardening for language teaching program.
• Homegrown Heroes teaching nutrition, cooking through Food Farmacy.
• Growing High Point Equipment to increase crop production.
• CARE Discipleship Mission to buy supplies and equipment to feed the homeless.
• Food Pantry of the Triad for cooking classes for single mothers.
Greater Greensboro Youth for Christ crock pot cooking classes for teens received $3,000.
The Growing High Point East Avenue Community Garden received $1,279 to build four galvanized raised beds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.