HIGH POINT – A fifth-grade teacher at Allen Jay Elementary School has won an award for her work with children.
Crystal Adkins-Pennix received the 2021-22 Debby Reynolds Award from the Enrichment Fund for the Guilford County Schools for her “resolute, enterprising advocacy for children in need.”
The award carries a $500 prize for Adkins-Pennix and $700 for the school.
Adkins-Pennix was nominated for the award by Wendi Patterson, the school’s treasurer.
“As a firm believer that student academic success is influenced by self-esteem, she works to foster confidence so that the students will feel more than rather than less than,” Patterson said in a press release from the Enrichment Fund for the Guilford County Schools.
Adkins-Pennix has a weekly Beauty Within Club that works toward “building confidence, creating a sisterhood, and developing leadership skills,” the press release said. So all children could participate in a Fifth Grade field trip, Adkins-Pennix organized a family night, in person and through teams to raise the additional funds.
Nominations deadline for the 2022-23 award is April 15. More information on all grants can be found on the website www.enrichmentfund.org.
