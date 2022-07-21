HPTNWS-07-22-22 SCANNERS.jpg

Mike Richey, executive director of safety and emergency management for Guilford County Schools, talks about the Evolv Express body scanners, which are pictured in background. The scanners will be installed at all traditional high schools in the system prior to the start of the school year.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT – More of the body scanners that were tested during summer school at High Point Central High School will be leased and installed throughout Guilford County Schools high schools for the coming school year.

The school system will spend about $800,000 to lease 43 of the Evolv Express scanners, made by Massachusetts-based Evolv Technology, said Mike Richey, the school system’s executive director of emergency management and school safety, in an announcement Thursday at High Point Central.

