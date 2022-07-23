HPTNWS-07-23-22 ALEX'S.jpg

Alex’s House Restaurant owner Stamatios Sarrimanolis works the grill Friday on the eve of his retirement. He recently sold the High Point diner to another operator.

 PAT KIMBROUGH | HPE

HIGH POINT — Longtime High Point dining spot Alex’s House Restaurant has undergone a change of ownership.

After running the 1223 N. Main St. establishment for 37 years, Stamatios Sarrimanolis is retiring this weekend. He recently sold the real estate and the business, including the Alex’s House name, to local restaurateur Mike Tsambounieris and his brother, John, who is going to operate it.

