HIGH POINT — Longtime High Point dining spot Alex’s House Restaurant has undergone a change of ownership.
After running the 1223 N. Main St. establishment for 37 years, Stamatios Sarrimanolis is retiring this weekend. He recently sold the real estate and the business, including the Alex’s House name, to local restaurateur Mike Tsambounieris and his brother, John, who is going to operate it.
“That is a breakfast institution. It’s just a great place to eat and meet folks. It’s been a tremendous success,” said Rick Vaughn with Price Realtors in High Point, who represents the new owners. “The neat thing about it is, he’s not going to change or tweak much. Probably the best compliment he could have is, the customers don’t know it’s changed hands when they go in there.”
The restaurant was established in 1980 by original owner Alex Hatzudis.
Sarrimanolis bought it from him in 1985. Hatzudis later owned the Plaza Cafe on S. Main Street, which operated until earlier this year.
Sarrimanolis, 69, said he’s looking forward to retirement but will miss the restaurant and its loyal following.
“The locals — that’s who we depend on,” he said. “Most of them, we know them by name when they walk through the door and we know what they get without them having to tell us.”
One longtime regular customer is Scott Castevens, a Realtor with Keller Williams, who sold the property for Sarrimanolis.
Castevens said he goes to Alex’s House for breakfast several mornings each week, and that customers can look forward to the same menu and service going forward.
“The wait staff has been there for over 20 years,” he said. “We’re just trying to make sure customers keep going there and supporting them.”
Mike Tsambounieris is co-owner of the University Kitchen and Pizza Wing King restaurants in High Point.
Vaughn said John Tsambounieris has also spent his career in the restaurant business, most recently running a restaurant in Roxboro.
