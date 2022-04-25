RALEIGH — Agents with North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement charged more than 250 people statewide Friday night in a series of coordinated actions, including ones in the greater High Point area.
Officials said the charges included alcohol, drug, firearms, driving and gambling offenses. In addition, agents seized six firearms, including an AR-15 rifle illegally possessed by a convicted felon, as well as 77 fake IDs and an illegal distillery.
In the High Point and Greensboro areas, 16 people were charged with a combined 17 alcohol-related offenses, four traffic-related charges, 24 drug-related charges and four felony charges, and one business was found in violation of ABC laws. Three search warrants were executed and one firearm seized.
The numbers weren’t broken down by individual cities, an ALE representative told The High Point Enterprise.
Other municipalities involved in the operation included Wilmington, Greenville, Durham, Charlotte, Boone, Conover, Wilkesboro, Lenoir, Fayetteville, Lumberton, Pembroke, Laurinburg, Lenoir, Biscoe, Yanceyville, Sylva, Cullowhee and Dillsboro.
