TRIAD — Piedmont Triad Airport Authority will host a job fair on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway, on the departure/upper level near American
Airlines.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
TRIAD — Piedmont Triad Airport Authority will host a job fair on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway, on the departure/upper level near American
Airlines.
There will be a variety of jobs available. Guests will be able to connect with companies located around the airport campus. Interviews may be conducted on the spot. Guests will be able to
interact with companies located throughout the airport campus at one convenient location.
Companies in attendance include Archangels Transit Inc., The Budd Group, FedEx, GAT, HAECO Americas, HMS Host Restaurant/Bar Services, Honda Jet, Samaritan’s Purse Paradies Lagardere Travel Retail, Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, PrimeFlight, TechicAir Aircraft Maintenance and the Transportation Security Administration.
For information call 336-665-5600 or go to https://flyfrompti.com/job-fair/.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.