GUILFORD COUNTY — The Piedmont Triad International Airport is in the running for another major project, potentially continuing a string of economic development successes dating back a year and a half to the Boom Supersonic announcement.

Leaders of Guilford County late Wednesday afternoon released an economic incentives pledge to the unidentified company referred to as Project Sage. The company would invest $55.7 million and create 280 new jobs if it chooses the airport.