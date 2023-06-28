GUILFORD COUNTY — The Piedmont Triad International Airport is in the running for another major project, potentially continuing a string of economic development successes dating back a year and a half to the Boom Supersonic announcement.
Leaders of Guilford County late Wednesday afternoon released an economic incentives pledge to the unidentified company referred to as Project Sage. The company would invest $55.7 million and create 280 new jobs if it chooses the airport.
Guilford County would commit to economic incentives of up to $712,820. The company is considering a site at Piedmont Triad International Airport in addition to other locations across the country, according to the notice.
The company is also requesting state and other local incentives before making a location decision.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the project at 5:30 p.m. July 13 at the Old County Courthouse at 301 W. Market St. in downtown Greensboro. The hearing will be at the next regularly scheduled meeting of the commissioners.
