TRIAD – The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority will host a job fair this week for companies that operate at the airport campus.
The job fair will be at the PTI terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway, on the departure/upper level near American Airlines 3-7 p.m. Thursday.
Various types of jobs will be available. Interviews may be available on-the-spot.
Companies in attendance will include Archangels Transit Inc., The Budd Group, Envoy Air, FedEx Express - Airport, HAECO Americas, HMS Host Restaurant/Bar Services, Honda Jet Jetstream Ground Services, Paradies Lagardere Travel Retail, Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, Prime Flight Services, SP+ Parking and the Transportation Security Administration.
