HIGH POINT – The United Way of Greater High Point’s African American Initiative will have its 2023 kickoff luncheon Thursday.
The 2023 AAI Kickoff Event Luncheon will be a lunch-and-learn experience that ushers in a year of community service, continuous learning, leadership and networking opportunities.
It will take place at Carolina Core Wellness, 4000 Ossi Court, High Point, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees will have the chance to participate in discussions surrounding the state of the community. High Point City Manager Tasha Logan Ford is the keynote speaker.
AAI is a core initiative of United Way of Greater High Point dedicated to advancing African American leadership, philanthropy and community engagement.
