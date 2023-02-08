GUILFORD COUNTY — With legislators back in Raleigh for the new session, an education advocacy group is seeking to build public support to press them to comply with court decisions calling for a dramatic increase in funding for public schools.
If they do, it wouldn’t come a moment too soon for Guilford County Schools.
Every Child NC is distributing around the state materials showing what the schools in each county in North Carolina stand to receive if the General Assembly fully funds a comprehensive, eight-year plan of investments in public education that would ensure all children have access to a sound basic education.
In Guilford County that could amount to an extra $145.5 million for K-12 education and $39 million for pre-K education. Randolph and Davidson counties each could get more than $57 million.
Every Child NC wants people to ask their legislators to support that spending, said Briana Brough, an advocacy team member.
“We are working to educate communities about the facts and impacts of the Plan through videos, toolkits, community forums, storytelling and media outreach,” she said. “People need to understand that this funding is legally REQUIRED according to our constitution, how this plan would transform public education and address decades of inequities in our public schools, and that all that is standing in the way of our kids having the educational resources they deserve is political will.”
The State Board of Education, with the support of its Republican members, agreed last month to ask the General Assembly to fund the eight-year plan, which would cost an estimated $6 billion in new spending by 2028.
Guilford County Schools, like many other districts, will be in sore need of funding in 2024 for a number of initiatives — including its large tutoring program and efforts to address student and staff mental health concerns — now being paid for with federal COVID-19 relief funds, which will expire.
“As federal relief resources sunset next year, increasing funding for public schools could not be more timely to continue supporting our students,” GCS said in a prepared statement.
The comprehensive plan often is referred to as the Leandro Plan because it arose from what is known as the Leandro case, which began with a lawsuit by five rural school districts in the 1990s arguing that the state didn’t provide enough funding for them to provide students with a quality education, a right guaranteed in the state constitution.
In November the N.C. Supreme Court upheld the right of a Superior Court judge to order the state to implement two years of the eight-year plan, and it directed the trial court to take another look at how much money that would take. The judge assigned in December to do that, Judge James Ammons, has not yet held any hearings.
The materials being distributed by Every Child NC estimate that fully funding the plan would boost state spending on education by 39%.
Republican legislative leaders have argued that the courts have no authority under the state constitution to order state spending, a view echoed in the November Supreme Court ruling by the court’s then-minority Republican justices.
That view may yet prevail because any ruling by Ammons ordering more spending could be appealed again to the N.C. Supreme Court, where there now are an additional two Republicans, creating a new majority.
